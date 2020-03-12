A Director at Synacor (SYNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Synacor (SYNC), Marwan Fawaz, bought shares of SYNC for $55K.

This recent transaction increases Marwan Fawaz’s holding in the company by 89.71% to a total of $118.4K. In addition to Marwan Fawaz, 5 other SYNC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Synacor has an average volume of 116.60K. The company has a one-year high of $1.94 and a one-year low of $1.04.

The insider sentiment on Synacor has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the provision of email and collaboration software; cloud-based identity management platforms; managed web and mobile portals; and advertising solutions. It operates through the Software and Services; and Portal and Advertising segments.