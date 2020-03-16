A Director at Superior Energy Services (SPN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Superior Energy Services (SPN), James Funk, bought shares of SPN for $8,730.

Following this transaction James Funk’s holding in the company was increased by 23.4% to a total of $42.96K. In addition to James Funk, 4 other SPN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $52.20 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Superior Energy Services has an average volume of 126.95K.

The insider sentiment on Superior Energy Services has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals.