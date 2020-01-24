A Director at Super Micro Computer is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai, exercised options to buy 5,000 SMCI shares at $12.68 a share, for a total transaction value of $63.4K. The options were close to expired and Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai retained stocks.

This is Tsai’s first Buy trade following 14 Sell transactions. Following Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai’s last SMCI Buy transaction on August 21, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $14.71. Currently, Super Micro Computer has an average volume of 348.47K. SMCI’s market cap is $1.46B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.58.

Starting in February 2019, SMCI received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Super Micro Computer has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. manufactures servers and other computer products. The firm’s products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack, and server management.