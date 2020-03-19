A Director at Sunstone Hotel (SHO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sunstone Hotel (SHO), Douglas Pasquale, bought shares of SHO for $123K.

This recent transaction increases Douglas Pasquale’s holding in the company by 20.3% to a total of $812.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $15.03 and a one-year low of $5.75. SHO’s market cap is $1.57B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.92.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.