A Director at Sun Communities (SUI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Sun Communities (SUI), Brian Hermelin, bought shares of SUI for $150K.

This recent transaction increases Brian Hermelin’s holding in the company by 6.73% to a total of $2.39 million. In addition to Brian Hermelin, one other SUI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Sun Communities’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $362 million and quarterly net profit of $58.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $324 million and had a net profit of $47.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $166.32 and a one-year low of $96.95. Currently, Sun Communities has an average volume of 522.04K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $18.64M worth of SUI shares and purchased $150K worth of SUI shares. The insider sentiment on Sun Communities has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals.