A Director at Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR), Michael Jacobi, sold shares of RGR for $294.2K.

Following Michael Jacobi’s last RGR Sell transaction on August 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.7%. In addition to Michael Jacobi, one other RGR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sturm Ruger & Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $124 million and quarterly net profit of $15.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a net profit of $13.03 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.06 and a one-year low of $38.44. RGR’s market cap is $1.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.00.

The insider sentiment on Sturm Ruger & Company has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States. The Castings segment manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The company was founded by William B. Ruger in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, CT.