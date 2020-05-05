A Director at Strategic Education (STRA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Strategic Education (STRA), Robert Grusky, sold shares of STRA for $273.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Strategic Education’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $265 million and quarterly net profit of $35.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $247 million and had a net profit of $11.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $189.79 and a one-year low of $108.91. STRA’s market cap is $3.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.70.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy STRA with a $188.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Strategic Education has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It focuses on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness. It provides direct path between learning and employment through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.