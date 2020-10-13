A Director at Strata Skin Sciences is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), Samuel Navarro, exercised options to buy 15,000 SSKN shares at $1.29 a share, for a total transaction value of $19.35K.

This recent transaction increases Samuel Navarro’s holding in the company by 29.33% to a total of $89.15K. This is Navarro’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on BSGM back in November 2019

The company has a one-year high of $2.84 and a one-year low of $0.75.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures; Dermatology Procedures Equipment; and Dermatology Imaging. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment offers XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment sells lasers and lamp products. The Dermatology Imaging segment comprises of the retail and usage of imaging devices. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.