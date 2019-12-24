A Director at Stifel Financial (SF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Stifel Financial (SF), James Oates, sold shares of SF for $619.9K.

Following James Oates’ last SF Sell transaction on May 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.5%. In addition to James Oates, 2 other SF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Stifel Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $866 million and quarterly net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $787 million and had a net profit of $104 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.52 and a one-year low of $38.39. Currently, Stifel Financial has an average volume of 421.03K.

The insider sentiment on Stifel Financial has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.