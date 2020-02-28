A Director at Stewart Information Services (STC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Stewart Information Services (STC), Matthew Morris, sold shares of STC for $2,880.

In addition to Matthew Morris, one other STC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stewart Information Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $510 million and GAAP net loss of $31K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $474 million and had a net profit of $11.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.49 and a one-year low of $32.61. STC’s market cap is $875.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.17.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $361K worth of STC shares and purchased $1.05M worth of STC shares. The insider sentiment on Stewart Information Services has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Matthew Morris’ trades have generated a -1.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title; and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.