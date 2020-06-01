A Director at Steris (STE) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Steris (STE), Mohsen Sohi, bought shares of STE for $104.1K.

Following this transaction Mohsen Sohi’s holding in the company was increased by 14.39% to a total of $3.71 million. This is Sohi’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Steris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $823 million and quarterly net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $768 million and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $168.98 and a one-year low of $105.69. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 554.26K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $528.1K worth of STE shares and purchased $104.1K worth of STE shares. The insider sentiment on Steris has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mohsen Sohi's trades have generated a -13.1% average return based on past transactions.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.