A Director at Steris (STE) is Buying Shares

On December 2, a Director at Steris (STE), David B. Lewis, bought shares of STE for $49.31K.

Following David B. Lewis’ last STE Buy transaction on February 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 27.2%. Following this transaction David B. Lewis’ holding in the company was increased by 23.34% to a total of $1.29 million.

Based on Steris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $756 million and quarterly net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $737 million and had a net profit of $94.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $196.80 and a one-year low of $105.69. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 321.87K.

Three different firms, including JMP Securities and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $200.00, reflecting a -4.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $302.3K worth of STE shares and purchased $49.31K worth of STE shares. The insider sentiment on Steris has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.