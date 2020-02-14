A Director at Steris is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Steris (STE), Jacqueline Kosecoff, exercised options to sell 3,133 STE shares at $32.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $525K.

Following Jacqueline Kosecoff’s last STE Sell transaction on May 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 34.2%. In addition to Jacqueline Kosecoff, one other STE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Steris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $774 million and quarterly net profit of $105 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $696 million and had a net profit of $47.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $168.12 and a one-year low of $118.18. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 607.17K.

The insider sentiment on Steris has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.