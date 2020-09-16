A Director at Stereotaxis (STXS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Stereotaxis (STXS), David Benfer, sold shares of STXS for $21.7K.

Following David Benfer’s last STXS Sell transaction on November 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $5.82 and a one-year low of $1.70. Currently, Stereotaxis has an average volume of 226.86K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.99.

The insider sentiment on Stereotaxis has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stereotaxis, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of robotic systems and instruments that electrophysiologists use for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms known as cardiac arrhythmias. Its products include The Epoch Solution, Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, Vdrive Robotic Navigation System, and Odyssey Solution. The company was founded in June 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.