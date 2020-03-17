A Director at Starwood Property (STWD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Starwood Property (STWD), Jeffrey Dishner, bought shares of STWD for $465K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Dishner’s holding in the company by 7.44% to a total of $5.06 million. This is Dishner’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Starwood Property’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $381 million and quarterly net profit of $171 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $297 million and had a net profit of $91.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.33 and a one-year low of $14.01. STWD’s market cap is $3.96B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.83.

Starting in May 2019, STWD received 13 Buy ratings in a row.

Jeffrey Dishner's trades have generated a -21.4% average return based on past transactions.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending; Real Estate Property; Infrastructure Lending; and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.