A Director at Starbucks is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Starbucks (SBUX), Mellody Hobson, exercised options to buy 46,778 SBUX shares at $15.39 a share, for a total transaction value of $719.9K.

Following Mellody Hobson’s last SBUX Buy transaction on August 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 21.9%. Following this transaction Mellody Hobson’s holding in the company was increased by 7.76% to a total of $47.81 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $99.72 and a one-year low of $50.02. SBUX’s market cap is $86.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.50. Currently, Starbucks has an average volume of 11.53M.

12 different firms, including Argus Research and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.00, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on SBUX: