A Director at Standex International is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Standex International (SXI), Daniel Hogan, exercised options to buy 2,650 SXI shares at $53.38 a share, for a total transaction value of $141.5K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Hogan’s holding in the company by 17.18% to a total of $1.27 million.

The company has a one-year high of $81.69 and a one-year low of $37.50. SXI’s market cap is $782 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.19.

Starting in April 2020, SXI received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Daniel Hogan's trades have generated a 12.3% average return based on past transactions.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets. The Engraving segment creates textures and surface finishes on tooling to enhance the beauty and function of a wide range of consumer goods and automotive products. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defence, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets. The Electronics segment relates to the manufacture and sale of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum. The Hydraulics segment pertains to manufacturing and selling of single and double-acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders. The company was founded by John Bolten in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, NH.