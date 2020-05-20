A Director at Stamps (STMP) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Stamps (STMP), Mohan Ananda, sold shares of STMP for $197.7K.

Following Mohan Ananda’s last STMP Sell transaction on November 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 112.2%. In addition to Mohan Ananda, 2 other STMP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stamps’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $151 million and quarterly net profit of $16.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $136 million and had a net profit of $15.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $221.73 and a one-year low of $32.54. STMP’s market cap is $3.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 59.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $199.00, reflecting a 2.2% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $197.7K worth of STMP shares and purchased $1.81M worth of STMP shares. The insider sentiment on Stamps has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It enables small businesses, enterprises, and online retailers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage. It operates under following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment derives revenue from external customers from offering postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment consists of the operations of MetaPack which derives revenues from external customers from offering multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.