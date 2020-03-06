A Director at SPS Commerce (SPSC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at SPS Commerce (SPSC), Sven Wehrwein, sold shares of SPSC for $74.21K.

Following Sven Wehrwein’s last SPSC Sell transaction on June 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 27.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SPS Commerce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $72.73 million and quarterly net profit of $9.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.19 million and had a net profit of $7.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $62.26 and a one-year low of $44.07. SPSC’s market cap is $1.91B and the company has a P/E ratio of 57.01.

Sven Wehrwein’s trades have generated a -25.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels.