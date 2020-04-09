A Director at Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH), Kent Vernon Graham, sold shares of SPWH for $149.1K.

Based on Sportsman’s Warehouse’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $258 million and quarterly net profit of $9.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243 million and had a net profit of $10.63 million. Currently, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average volume of 816.81K. The company has a one-year high of $8.91 and a one-year low of $3.42.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.25, reflecting a -33.9% downside.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc., and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.