A Director at Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC), Dennis Robison, bought shares of SMBC for $5,654.

This recent transaction increases Dennis Robison’s holding in the company by 5.53% to a total of $530.8K. This is Robison’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on Southern Missouri Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.98 million and quarterly net profit of $7.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.26 million and had a net profit of $7.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.05 and a one-year low of $25.01. SMBC’s market cap is $276.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.22.

The insider sentiment on Southern Missouri Bancorp has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dennis Robison's trades have generated a 31.1% average return based on past transactions.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.