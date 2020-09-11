A Director at Southern Co (SO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Southern Co (SO), David Grain, sold shares of SO for $544.6K.

Following David Grain’s last SO Sell transaction on September 25, 2014, the stock climbed by 20.1%. This is Grain’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on NFE back in June 2019

The company has a one-year high of $71.10 and a one-year low of $41.96. SO’s market cap is $55.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $58.50, reflecting a -11.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $544.6K worth of SO shares and purchased $99.65K worth of SO shares. The insider sentiment on Southern Co has been positive according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.