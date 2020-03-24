A Director at Sonic Automotive (SAH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sonic Automotive (SAH), Marcus G. Smith, bought shares of SAH for $162.3K.

This recent transaction increases Marcus G. Smith’s holding in the company by 69.9% to a total of $400.6K. This is Smith’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TRK back in June 2015

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sonic Automotive’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.75 billion and quarterly net profit of $46.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.57 billion and had a net profit of $21.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.41 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Sonic Automotive has an average volume of 436.03K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers. The company operates through the following segments: Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive services, which include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services. The EchoPark segment sales used cars and light trucks. Sonic Automotive was founded by Ollen Bruton Smith and Bryan Scott Smith in January 1997 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.