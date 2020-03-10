A Director at SolarEdge Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Doron Inbar, exercised options to sell 11,667 SEDG shares at $2.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.6M.

Following Doron Inbar’s last SEDG Sell transaction on March 14, 2018, the stock climbed by 57.0%. In addition to Doron Inbar, 4 other SEDG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $418 million and quarterly net profit of $52.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $12.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $143.73 and a one-year low of $36.28. SEDG’s market cap is $5.5B and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.59.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.55M worth of SEDG shares and purchased $459.1K worth of SEDG shares. The insider sentiment on SolarEdge Technologies has been positive according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of smart energy technology. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers.