A Director at Smith & Wesson Brands is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), Robert L. Scott, exercised options to buy 10,000 SWBI shares at $2.65 a share, for a total transaction value of $26.5K.

Following Robert L. Scott’s last SWBI Buy transaction on March 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.3%. Following this transaction Robert L. Scott’s holding in the company was increased by 10.77% to a total of $1.86 million.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $167 million and quarterly net profit of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $162 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.75 and a one-year low of $5.41. SWBI’s market cap is $998 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 73.40.

American Outdoor Brands Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.