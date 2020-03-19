A Director at Sleep Number is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Sleep Number (SNBR), Michael Peel, exercised options to buy 13,862 SNBR shares at $21.39 a share, for a total transaction value of $296.6K.

Following this transaction Michael Peel’s holding in the company was increased by 15.76% to a total of $3.21 million. In addition to Michael Peel, 4 other SNBR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Sleep Number’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $441 million and quarterly net profit of $24.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $412 million and had a net profit of $26.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.00 and a one-year low of $22.59. Currently, Sleep Number has an average volume of 501.94K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.19M worth of SNBR shares and purchased $463K worth of SNBR shares. The insider sentiment on Sleep Number has been neutral according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.