A Director at SL Green Realty (SLG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at SL Green Realty (SLG), Craig Hatkoff, sold shares of SLG for $391K.

This is Hatkoff’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CLNY back in August 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.46 and a one-year low of $34.99. Currently, SL Green Realty has an average volume of 398.58K. SLG’s market cap is $4.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.60.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $66.05, reflecting a -3.3% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt and Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt and Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.