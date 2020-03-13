A Director at SJW (SJW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at SJW (SJW), Douglas King, sold shares of SJW for $343.7K.

This is King’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SGI back in October 2016 In addition to Douglas King, 2 other SJW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on SJW’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $126 million and GAAP net loss of $5.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.72 million and had a net profit of $8.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.99 and a one-year low of $56.06. SJW’s market cap is $1.74B and the company has a P/E ratio of 71.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $454.9K worth of SJW shares and purchased $22.52K worth of SJW shares. The insider sentiment on SJW has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through two segments: Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. The water utility services segment provides water utility and utility related services.