A Director at SITE Centers (SITC) is Selling Shares

On December 7, a Director at SITE Centers (SITC), Alexander Otto, sold shares of SITC for $5.53M.

This is Otto’s first Sell trade following 33 Buy transactions. This is Otto’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on PGRE back in December 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.41 and a one-year low of $3.60. SITC’s market cap is $2.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 64.80.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.