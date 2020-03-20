A Director at SITE Centers (SITC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at SITE Centers (SITC), Terrance Ahern, bought shares of SITC for $106.9K.

Following this transaction Terrance Ahern’s holding in the company was increased by 11.43% to a total of $1.24 million.

The company has a one-year high of $15.85 and a one-year low of $3.60. SITC’s market cap is $914.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.89.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.