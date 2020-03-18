A Director at Simon Property (SPG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Simon Property (SPG), Reuben Leibowitz, bought shares of SPG for $33.08K.

This recent transaction increases Reuben Leibowitz’s holding in the company by 1.08% to a total of $2.84 million.

Based on Simon Property’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion and quarterly net profit of $509 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $570 million. The company has a one-year high of $186.40 and a one-year low of $53.96. SPG’s market cap is $18.06B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Four different firms, including Piper Sandler and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills.

