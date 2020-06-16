A Director at Sifco Industries (SIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sifco Industries (SIF), Mark Silk, bought shares of SIF for $134.6K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Silk’s holding in the company by 4.39% to a total of $3.28 million. In addition to Mark Silk, one other SIF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Sifco Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.54 million and quarterly net profit of $3.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million. Currently, Sifco Industries has an average volume of 34.94K. The company has a one-year high of $5.62 and a one-year low of $1.89.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.