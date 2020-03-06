A Director at Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV), Mark Tomkins, bought shares of SERV for $35.71K.

Following this transaction Mark Tomkins’ holding in the company was increased by 5.75% to a total of $659K.

Based on Servicemaster Global Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $507 million and GAAP net loss of $26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $457 million and had a GAAP net loss of $237 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.78 and a one-year low of $33.05. SERV’s market cap is $4.98B and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.24.

Three different firms, including J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.