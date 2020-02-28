A Director at Service International (SCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Service International (SCI), Tony Coelho, sold shares of SCI for $102.1K.

Following Tony Coelho’s last SCI Sell transaction on March 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.0%. In addition to Tony Coelho, 10 other SCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $851 million and quarterly net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $821 million and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.74 and a one-year low of $38.92. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 777.82K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.83M worth of SCI shares and purchased $7.13M worth of SCI shares. The insider sentiment on Service International has been neutral according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments.