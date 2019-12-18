A Director at Security National Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Security National Financial (SNFCA), Craig Moody, exercised options to buy 9,775 SNFCA shares at $2.13 a share, for a total transaction value of $20.82K. The options were close to expired and Craig Moody retained stocks.

Following this transaction Craig Moody’s holding in the company was increased by 42.78% to a total of $206.6K. Following Craig Moody’s last SNFCA Buy transaction on April 04, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Security National Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $73.65 million and quarterly net profit of $3.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.94 million and had a net profit of $2.01 million. SNFCA’s market cap is $106M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.33. Currently, Security National Financial has an average volume of 11.13K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $799 worth of SNFCA shares and purchased $20.82K worth of SNFCA shares.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following bsuiness segments: Life insurance, Cemetery & Mortuary, and Mortgage loans. The Life insurance segment engages in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery & Mortuary segment consists of seven mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage Loan segment is an approved government mortgage lender that originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes and real estate projects. The company also engages in pre need selling of funeral, cemetery, mortuary and cremation services through its Utah, and California operations. Security National Financial was founded by Charles L. Crittenden and Robert George Hunter in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.