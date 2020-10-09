A Director at Security National Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Security National Financial (SNFCA), Gilbert Fuller, exercised options to buy 1,515 SNFCA shares at $4.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $7,287.

Following Gilbert Fuller’s last SNFCA Buy transaction on May 20, 2013, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

Based on Security National Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $119 million and quarterly net profit of $20.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.45 million and had a net profit of $3.48 million. Currently, Security National Financial has an average volume of 33.25K. SNFCA’s market cap is $131 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following bsuiness segments: Life insurance, Cemetery & Mortuary, and Mortgage loans. The Life insurance segment engages in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery & Mortuary segment consists of seven mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage Loan segment is an approved government mortgage lender that originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes and real estate projects. The company also engages in pre need selling of funeral, cemetery, mortuary and cremation services through its Utah, and California operations. Security National Financial was founded by Charles L. Crittenden and Robert George Hunter in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.