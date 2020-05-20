A Director at SEACOR Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at SEACOR Holdings (CKH), Oivind Lorentzen, exercised options to sell 5,992 CKH shares at $23.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $148.4K. The options were close to expired and Oivind Lorentzen disposed stocks.

The company has a one-year high of $51.42 and a one-year low of $22.23. CKH’s market cap is $503 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.70. Currently, SEACOR Holdings has an average volume of 105.02K.

The insider sentiment on SEACOR Holdings has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SEACOR Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing and merchandising, and risk management consultancy. It engages in the owning, operating, investing in, and marketing equipment, primarily in the field of oil and gas, shipping, and logistics industries. It operates through the following segments: Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services; Inland Transportation & Logistics Services; Witt O’Brien’s; and Other. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a fleet of marine transportation, towing and bunkering assets, including U.S. coastwise eligible vessels and vessels trading internationally. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates domestic river transportation equipment, and owns fleeting and high-speed multi-modal terminal locations adjacent to and along the U.S. Inland waterways, at this time primarily in the St. Louis and Memphis areas. The Witt O’Brien’s segment provides crisis and emergency management services for both the public and private sectors. The Other segment is comprised of lending and leasing activities, and non-controlling investments in various other businesses. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.