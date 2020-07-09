A Director at Science Applications is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Science Applications (SAIC), Robert Bedingfield, exercised options to buy 6,278 SAIC shares at $32.03 a share, for a total transaction value of $201.1K.

Following Robert Bedingfield’s last SAIC Buy transaction on September 03, 2015, the stock climbed by 32.9%. Following this transaction Robert Bedingfield’s holding in the company was increased by 31.95% to a total of $1.87 million.

Based on Science Applications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.62 billion and had a net profit of $55 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.80 and a one-year low of $45.45. Currently, Science Applications has an average volume of 527.45K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.50, reflecting a -29.3% downside. Starting in March 2020, SAIC received 15 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.