A Director at Scholastic (SCHL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Scholastic (SCHL), Alonso Andres, sold shares of SCHL for $54.56K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.80 and a one-year low of $31.38. SCHL’s market cap is $1.31B and the company has a P/E ratio of 77.62. Currently, Scholastic has an average volume of 137.74K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International.