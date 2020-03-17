A Director at ScanSource (SCSC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at ScanSource (SCSC), Michael Grainger, bought shares of SCSC for $42.63K.

Following this transaction Michael Grainger’s holding in the company was increased by 10% to a total of $504.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $39.14 and a one-year low of $14.42. SCSC’s market cap is $464.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.07. Currently, ScanSource has an average volume of 121.53K.

The insider sentiment on ScanSource has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments.