A Director at SBA Communications (SBAC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at SBA Communications (SBAC), Steven Bernstein, sold shares of SBAC for $18.76M.

Following Steven Bernstein’s last SBAC Sell transaction on March 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 90.1%.

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $514 million and quarterly net profit of $67.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $484 million and had a net profit of $57.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $309.85 and a one-year low of $178.85. Currently, SBA Communications has an average volume of 652.14K.

The insider sentiment on SBA Communications has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

