A Director at SB Financial Group (SBFG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at SB Financial Group (SBFG), George W. Carter, bought shares of SBFG for $3,940.

Following George W. Carter’s last SBFG Buy transaction on June 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.2%. In addition to George W. Carter, 3 other SBFG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on SB Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.77 million and quarterly net profit of $3.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.55 million and had a net profit of $2.96 million. SBFG’s market cap is $154.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a one-year high of $20.49 and a one-year low of $15.76.

The insider sentiment on SB Financial Group has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, The State Bank and Trust Co., RFCBC, Inc., Rurbanc Data Services, Inc., and Rurban Statutory Trust II. Its activities involve commercial banking, item processing, and trust and financial services.