A Director at Sanmina-Sci (SANM) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Sanmina-Sci (SANM), John Goldsberry, sold shares of SANM for $168K.

In addition to John Goldsberry, one other SANM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.96 and a one-year low of $18.35. Currently, Sanmina-Sci has an average volume of 402.03K. SANM’s market cap is $1.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.60.

The insider sentiment on Sanmina-Sci has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segment. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment. The CPS segment includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The company was founded by Jure Sola in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.