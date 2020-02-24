A Director at Sanmina-Sci is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Sanmina-Sci (SANM), Mario Rosati, exercised options to buy 1,667 SANM shares at $17.29 a share, for a total transaction value of $28.82K. The options were close to expired and Mario Rosati retained stocks.

This is Rosati’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on AEHR back in October 2019 Following this transaction Mario Rosati’s holding in the company was increased by 2.97% to a total of $1.65 million.

The company has a one-year high of $34.96 and a one-year low of $26.10. Currently, Sanmina-Sci has an average volume of 390.44K. SANM’s market cap is $2.11B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.51.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $212.7K worth of SANM shares and purchased $28.82K worth of SANM shares. The insider sentiment on Sanmina-Sci has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segment.