A Director at Saia is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Saia (SAIA), Richard Odell, exercised options to buy 51,716 SAIA shares at $147.66 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.64M.

This recent transaction increases Richard Odell’s holding in the company by 1240.49% to a total of $8.9 million. Following Richard Odell’s last SAIA Buy transaction on August 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 28.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $159.62 and a one-year low of $61.46. SAIA’s market cap is $4.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.60. Currently, Saia has an average volume of 17.86K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $136.89, reflecting a 16.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Saia has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Odell’s trades have generated a -21.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Saia, Inc. operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America. The company was founded by Louis Saia, Sr. in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.