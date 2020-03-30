A Director at Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Frederic Lindeberg, bought shares of SAFT for $76.15K.

This is Lindeberg’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Frederic Lindeberg’s holding in the company by 5.88% to a total of $1.38 million.

Based on Safety Insurance Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $223 million and quarterly net profit of $28.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $203 million and had a net profit of $18.35 million. The company has a one-year high of $103.96 and a one-year low of $65.45. Currently, Safety Insurance Group has an average volume of 50.14K.

The insider sentiment on Safety Insurance Group has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.