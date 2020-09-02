A Director at Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Frederic Lindeberg, bought shares of SAFT for $71.58K.

Following this transaction Frederic Lindeberg’s holding in the company was increased by 5.56% to a total of $1.36 million.

The company has a one-year high of $103.96 and a one-year low of $65.45. Currently, Safety Insurance Group has an average volume of 37.41K. SAFT’s market cap is $1.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.20.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.