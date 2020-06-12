A Director at Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA), Robert A. Ettl, sold shares of SBRA for $193.8K.

This is Ettl’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $149 million and quarterly net profit of $35.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a GAAP net loss of $77.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.95 and a one-year low of $5.55. SBRA’s market cap is $2.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.00.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.25, reflecting a 7.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Sabra Healthcare REIT has been positive according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.