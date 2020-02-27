A Director at Ryder System (R) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ryder System (R), Hansel Tookes, bought shares of R for $120.5K.

This recent transaction increases Hansel Tookes’ holding in the company by 7.77% to a total of $1.55 million. This is Tookes’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GLW back in November 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ryder System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion and GAAP net loss of $53.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $108 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.65 and a one-year low of $36.90. Currently, Ryder System has an average volume of 879.01K.

Hansel Tookes’ trades have generated a -12.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ryder System, Inc. engages in the business of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions.