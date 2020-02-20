A Director at Rush Enterprises A (RUSHA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Rush Enterprises A (RUSHA), James C. Underwood, bought shares of RUSHA for $19.37K.

Following James C. Underwood’s last RUSHA Buy transaction on November 01, 2016, the stock climbed by 18.0%. Following this transaction James C. Underwood’s holding in the company was increased by 1.63% to a total of $1.24 million.

The company has a one-year high of $49.27 and a one-year low of $33.73. RUSHA’s market cap is $1.56B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.44. Currently, Rush Enterprises A has an average volume of 151.10K.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships. It provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.